Meet the pet of the week
ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, a 4 year old, male Border Collie mix, #44922783.
He has piercing blue eyes, contrasting nicely with his very shiny black & white coat. He is highly intelligent, not overly active, but certainly enough to be your loyal hiking partner or agility dog. He loves people and the treats they provide once he feels he can trust that new person.
Please make an appointment at 777-7333 to come down to the shelter, meet him, fall in love and add him to your family.
Again, during these difficult times, the transactions at the Elko Animal Shelter are by appointment only. Please call 777-7333 for more information and to make that appointment. Wearing masks is highly recommended.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.