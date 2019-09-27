CARSON CITY – Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed Kevin Melcher to the Nevada State Board of Education to finish out the term of District 2 representative David Carter, who resigned on July 17 for personal reasons.
Melcher’s term will expire on Jan. 1, 2021.
“Kevin has a wealth of experience as a longtime educator and a former member of the Board of Regents,” Sisolak said Friday. “I appreciate his willingness to serve and I am confident he will contribute to the work of the State Board of Education in a meaningful way.”
Elaine Wynn, state Board of Education president, thanked the governor for moving quickly to fill the board roster.
“With the important work ahead of us leading into the 2021 Legislative Session, I appreciate having Mr. Melcher, who knows education policy and whom we’ve worked well with in the past,” Wynn said.
Melcher served on the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents from 2011 until 2016. During that period, he was also the Regents’ representative on the State Board of Education from 2013 until 2015.
Melcher spent 28 years as an Elko County School District teacher and administrator. He was a principal at Owyhee Combined Schools, Carlin Combined Schools, and Northside Elementary School in Elko. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education from the University of Nevada, Reno.
