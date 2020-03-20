Memo from Chancellor Thom Reilly to NSHE

This week has been unprecedented in the history of Nevada and Nevada's public higher education system. The Board of Regents and I want to start by thanking you for all of your hard work and efforts as we move into uncharted territory to keep our students, faculty, staff, and campus communities safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

For weeks, the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) has worked swiftly and diligently to switch to remote instruction and halt face-to-face business operations.

These transitions have been difficult, challenging, and disruptive. But I am confident we will meet these challenges head on, and the benefits cannot be understated. The move to remote instruction will allow our students to not lose credits. I want to remind students and faculty to remain in touch with their institutions for support for remote instruction.

And by temporarily halting face-to-face business operations, non-essential employees working from home or remotely are still getting paid, which will help our economy keep moving and eventually recover.

We have heard from many of you who have voiced concerns about these changes and disruptions, and I want you to know I value your input. I realize the speed and magnitude of what has occurred over the last few days can be unsettling and frustrating.