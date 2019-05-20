ELKO – Memorial Day is coming soon but the only thing camping out in northeastern Nevada this week is a very unseasonably cold and wet weather system, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s hovering over the Great Basin, producing cold rain and even some snow in the higher valleys and mountains.
“Temperatures will feel more like March than late May,” said a hazardous weather outlook posted by the agency. “Valleys will likely be spared any snow accumulations, but mountains may get a few inches of new wet snow.”
The storms should not pose travel issues since most of the snow will be in the higher ranges.
Wednesday through Sunday, the storm system is expected to "camp out" over the interior west and allow more cold air and moisture to invade, according to the weather service. Isolated thunderstorms also are possible each afternoon and evening.
High mountain ranges such as the Independence, Jarbidge, Ruby and Great Basin National Park could get one to two feet of snow through Memorial Day weekend.
Rain and snow showers last weekend boosted May precipitation to more than double the average amount.
The total at Elko’s airport was 1.33 inches after Sunday’s storms. That compares with an average mark of .59 of an inch for the third week of May.
Elko has already exceeded its annual water-year average with more than four months left in the water year. The total as of Monday morning was 10.33 inches. Elko’s annual average precipitation is 9.91 inches.
