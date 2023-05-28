Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – The community is invited to remember fallen soldiers May 29 at the Elko City Cemetery.

Sponsored by the Gaspar J. Salaz VFW Post 2350 and Auxiliary, the ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m.

Former Post Commander Gil Hernandez will act as master of ceremonies and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada Commander Daniel Sanders will be this year’s guest speaker.

Following Sanders’ remarks, the traditional roll call of Elko County soldiers who died in the World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and Iraq War will be read.

The VFW Honor Guard and Firing Party will present the Salute to the Dead.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” and other military selections will be performed by the Elko High School Band under the direction of Jared Hearld.