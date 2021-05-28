Memorial Day ceremony set for Monday

ELKO – Fallen soldiers will be remembered in a traditional Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at the Elko City Cemetery.

Organized by the Gaspar J. Salaz VFW Post 2350, the event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery flagpole with a selection of music from the Elko High School band under the direction of Michael Broyles.

Post Commander Gil Hernandez is serving as master of ceremonies and will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Last year the VFW hosted a scaled-down ceremony at the cemetery to avoid drawing a large crowd due to the pandemic. Additionally, Nevadans observed virtual Memorial Day services statewide in place of in-person gatherings.

“Hopefully, we’re going to stay within the Covid regulations, but everything is coming together,” Hernandez said Friday.

On Monday, Memorial Day will be observed with a roll call of Elko County citizens who died in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Iraq War.

The VFW Honor Guard and Firing Party will give a salute to the dead, with Lee Foster of the POW/MIA giving the invocation and benediction.