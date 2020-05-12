Memorial Day, Fourth of July affected by pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Patriotic holidays will be scaled back, but won’t disappear entirely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With Nevada slowly reopening, some traditions will look different this year, according to event organizers.

Memorial Day ceremonies are officially canceled, but VFW Post 2350 will still honor fallen servicemen and women with three-member firing party shooting a volley and a bugler playing taps on May 25, said VFW Post Commander Gil Hernandez.

“We still want to pay tribute to our departed comrades and sisters,” he said.

On Memorial Day, state cemeteries in northern and southern Nevada are planning to conduct virtual services that will be broadcast over social media.

Hernandez said he knew people would be at the Elko Cemetery on Monday morning regardless of the ceremony, but the VFW did not want to organize an event that would draw a large crowd.

“I don’t want to be responsible for large groups of people gathering or accused of spreading the virus,” he said.

Assemblyman John Ellison said the Fourth of July fireworks display would go forward this summer, but it might be viewed from outside of the Elko County Fairgrounds instead of in the grandstands.