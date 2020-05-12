Memorial Day, Fourth of July affected by pandemic

ELKO – Patriotic holidays will be scaled back, but won’t disappear entirely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With Nevada slowly reopening, some traditions will look different this year, according to event organizers.
Memorial Day ceremonies are officially canceled, but VFW Post 2350 will still honor fallen servicemen and women with three-member firing party shooting a volley and a bugler playing taps on May 25, said VFW Post Commander Gil Hernandez.
“We still want to pay tribute to our departed comrades and sisters,” he said.
On Memorial Day, state cemeteries in northern and southern Nevada are planning to conduct virtual services that will be broadcast over social media.
Hernandez said he knew people would be at the Elko Cemetery on Monday morning regardless of the ceremony, but the VFW did not want to organize an event that would draw a large crowd.
“I don’t want to be responsible for large groups of people gathering or accused of spreading the virus,” he said.
Assemblyman John Ellison said the Fourth of July fireworks display would go forward this summer, but it might be viewed from outside of the Elko County Fairgrounds instead of in the grandstands.
“If anything the world needs right now is for people to come together in their county, even if they have to go in their cars, sit and watch,” Ellison explained.
Spring Creek’s annual Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire events are still scheduled for July, but with some additional restrictions as advised by the CDC, federal, state and local authorities, peer groups, and other credible and relevant sources, said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.
“Right now we are planning on having the events,” Bahr said, “but the situating regarding COVID-19 is so fluid, it could all change in a day.”
If social distancing guidelines and precautions are mandated, the parade and event could be canceled with just the Lake of Fire scheduled for dusk and viewed by residents from their cars.
“We certainly would like to have a celebration of our freedom, but we will ensure the safety of our community,” she said. “At the very least, we will have the fireworks show with safety precautions in place.”
