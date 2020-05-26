Memorial Day weekend arrests
Elko police badge

May 23

Chavis V. Russell, 37, of Elko was arrested at 975 Clarkson Drive for battery constituting domestic violence, third offense. Bail: $15,000

May 24

Jacinto Lugo-Rivera, 41, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance and Industrial Way for driving under the influence and failure to drive properly on divided road. Bail: $1,445

May 25

Dillion M. Baer, 19, of Modesto, California was arrested at Fifth and River streets for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, failure to wear seat belt, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,110

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

