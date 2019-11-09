Memorial honors fallen miners

Mining built Nevada. In the early days a lot of men died as they worked at getting the ore out of the ground, and since then a lot of those miners have been lost to history. Those are some of the reasons that Mary Sorenson decided that a Fallen Miners Memorial should be built in the park in Ruth, Nevada. The memorial was dedicated on Aug. 11 of last year.

“I decided, you know, these guys died in the mines and had been forgotten, and I want to start honoring them for doing that,” Sorensen said recently.

The Fallen Miners Memorial lists about 600 people who died while mining, most of them in White Pine County. Sorenson continues to add more names to the list as she hears from people and as she does more research.

Sorenson’s vision for the memorial has expanded since she started working on it.

“I started with just Robinson, and then I thought, no, let’s do all the mines,” Sorenson said. “If anybody has people they want to add to the memorial, get a hold of me, I’m more than happy to. I don’t care if they’re from White Pine County. It’s a miners’ memorial.”

A mining town’s history