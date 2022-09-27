Mental health panel seeks solutions to rural care issues

LAMOILLE – What can communities do to address the mental health crisis in rural Nevada?

That was the topic of discussion at the Ruby Mountain Health Summit hosted by MedX AirOne at Ruby 360 Lodge. The six-member panel, community leaders, and behavioral health workers discussed the need for front- and back-end services for individuals facing a mental health crisis.

Led by Robin Reedy, National Alliance on Mental Health executive director, the panel and audience members were asked what they would do if they had a blank check to solve the problem.

“What would you do to help fix this in Nevada, because we’re number 51? Dead last,” she said.

Suggestions included increasing the behavioral health workforce and expanding transportation to and from mental health clinics.

Dr. Rob Bryant, medical director for MedX Air One, said an in-patient behavioral health facility was optimal for the rural area to continue managed care. It would help “stop them bouncing back quite as quickly as they do to the emergency departments.”

Fergus Laughridge, Regional Behavioral Heath Board Chair, agreed with Bryant, explaining that “a behavioral health workforce center” that pulls together resources from every part of the state was one solution. However, it would need funding.

“Mental health is multi-faceted, and what I hear commonly across our rural area are resources -- how do we fix that?” Laughridge said. “That’s our legislative approach this year, and I hope that funding, that blank check, comes in because it is going to cost.”

Involving the Legislature to help with the crisis was discussed by Valarie Cauhape Haskin, Regional Behavioral Health Coordinator. She said one bill targeted for the upcoming session would create mental health education for all ages and institutions.“K-12, all the way through high school, college, graduate school, internships, clinical experience and licensure, helping get people’s businesses up and running or connecting with other sites where they can practice in rural communities.”

Haskin also suggested using Nevada’s higher education system to develop research and evaluation, reaching individuals on “the front end of the bell curve” before they reach a crisis point and focusing on “the step-down side” of mental health services.

Reedy asked the panelists and the audience to consider creating a crisis care center at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Laughridge said any development must “come from the ground level, the community, to achieve that goal. It has to be embraced by the community to the leadership of the facility and all the way up through our state government, legislative and the executive branch of our state government.”

Haskin pointed to stringent licensing requirements by state boards that needed to be expanded into interstate compacts so more behavioral health providers could practice in multiple states and “not go through quite so much paperwork from one state to another.”

The Board of Psychological Examiners that licenses psychologists in Nevada participate in one inter-state compact including six or seven states, Haskin said.

However, she added that Nevada ranks 51st nationwide for residents to access mental health services.

“Our licensing boards for behavioral health providers here in Nevada like to think they are so much better. We’re number one because we have much more restrictive requirements, but we’re still 51,” Haskin said.

Progress has been made through two Legislative actions. Haskin cited the passage of Senate Bill 44 that created a fourth licensure type for the social work board that may open the door for that board to enter into its own interstate compact.

“That’s not to say more work doesn’t need to be done,” she continued. “We’ve had presentations from the licensing boards. I think some are doing better with moving towards the law that we passed than others. But we need teeth. If they’re not following up, there has to be some sort of action because right now, we don’t have that.”

Another legislative action created the 988 crisis care hotline. Rachelle Pellissier, executive director of Crisis Support Services in Nevada, said the call center was one of 12 nationwide.

Pellissier explained that revising the response time to an individual during a crisis was something that needed to be fixed.

A provider “may not reach out for five, six, seven or 30 days. That is the problem,” she said. “We’re not training providers on the importance of when someone is in crisis. They can’t wait a week to be reached out to. We need to give them that appointment in the moment, so they know where they are going.”

The need to connect all agencies and clinics statewide with all available resources was another issue raised by panelists and audience members.

NNRH nurse Norah Lusk said she sees patients at different crisis levels in the emergency room. She said there needed to be more efforts put into “networking, marketing and involving everyone at the front line.”

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi agreed, suggesting that “we need to step back, and we need a good inventory of what we have. Then we have to understand what our gaps are and start filling those gaps.”

Mayor Reece Keener said $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was given to the City of Elko, with $4 million to be used for establishing in-patient services at NNRH.

“They’ll be establishing a facility there so we won’t have to outsource that to Salt Lake or the Reno area, and also Vitality Unlimited received funding as well as Nevada Health Center,” Keener said. “It will help get things started.”

Law enforcement and mental health

Nurse and University of Nevada, Reno professor Carrie Hintz presented her research into law enforcement officers and mental health. She described the occupational stress of first responders.

“It’s associated with increased risk for mental health issues: hopelessness, anxiety, depression and suicide,” Hintz said. “In fact, suicide in 2021 for law enforcement officers was the second leading cause of death, second only to Covid-19.”

She said that stress is magnified through emergencies, disasters, pandemics and other crises. About 42% of relationship issues are linked to suicide attempts.

First responders are “living in two environments” due to challenging work schedules and extreme family demands.

Due to the lack of a central repository for data collecting, Hintz said the number of suicides among first responders could be underreported.

“We don’t know where the problem is or where it stems from. We have some ideas, but we can’t quantify it,” she explained. “It’s also really important to know that officers consider stress to be part of the job. These stressors and these stigmas can keep us from talking about the problem or acting on the solutions.”

Hintz added that the effects of Covid-19 had caused “a broken health care system to become even more broken.”

“This magnified every problem we had. I think it’s important that we acknowledge and respect the impact that Covid has had on our work occupations,” she said. “We have to acknowledge how that has impacted officer health and wellness and how that impacts their ability to do their job.”

She cited literature that states that "about 30% of our workforce intends to leave the occupation or their job within the next 6 to 12 months.”

Hintz said in the last two decades there have been efforts to improve mental health care, but challenges remained in rural communities. These include accessibility, availability of resources, counseling and mental health support.

Although health care is in a “great state of flux” in Nevada and rural communities, Hintz said the issue was international, “and we have to understand better the challenges we face. Prevention is worth every pound of response, and it’s going to need to be the cornerstone in whatever we do.”

“We have to stop thinking about where we are and start thinking about where we want to be,” she continued. “Because those things have varying priorities and expectations, we have to figure out a way to marry them.”

Some low-cost solutions are critical stress debriefers and peer-to-peer counseling that have already been implemented among several fire departments throughout the state.

“We have to have these conversations, come to the table, and have that inter-professional perspective that only a rural community can provide.

“That person is your neighbor. That person is your dentist. We’re closely connected, and it’s important that we look at it that way,” Hintz said.

Hintz’s research platform was recently approved at Duquesne University. She said she will use an ethnography to allow officers to tell their story and look at the implications of law enforcement officers in Nevada on health and wellness “so we can better understand from their perspective what it is they need.”

“Research is a key component in moving the needle, and we need to understand better how these issues affect our officers long-term, so we don’t see them as a statistic but as a person with a need,” Hintz said.