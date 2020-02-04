Mercury storage: Nevada gold operators sue Department of Energy over decision to ship mercury to private Texas facility

According to Nevada Gold Mines’ complaint, the joint venture would have to pay about $13.6 million to the agency to store about 370 metric tons of existing mercury. Coeur Rochester said it would have to pay about $3.5 million, or about 10 percent of its net financial results in 2018.

The department did not respond to emailed requests for comment. But the litigation is the latest in a delayed effort to resolve the issue of storing mercury that cannot otherwise be disposed of.

In 2008, Congress recognized the storage question, and it required the Department of Energy to designate a long-term facility to accept commercial mercury from mines and other sources — for a fee. Lawmakers gave the agency until 2013, the year that the export ban went into effect.

Then the agency missed its deadline. Congress extended the deadline to 2020.

Both companies argue that the federal agency short-cutted the public decision-making process in rushing to meet the 2020 deadline. That decision, they said, resulted in setting storage fees that exceeded the amount the gold mining companies would pay for temporary storage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}