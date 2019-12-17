Merwin family opens MPM at Century 21

“Everybody that we work with is very special to us,” Merwin said. “We’ve been working together a long time, and we’ve put together a team that, I believe, is unbeatable. You can’t compare it. We provide a work environment that is second to none. Everybody’s happy to work with us.

Merwin said he also strives to purchase from local suppliers, including Great Basin Granite, Shaw Plumbing and Franklin Building Supply.

“Everything we do, we try to keep it completely local,” Merwin said.

Tom Merwin emphasized that clients can expect a one-on-one experience, which keeps the new homeowners in the loop during construction so they can “understand how the process works.”

“When we build a house for somebody, we want that to be a personal thing. I want them involved, to watch the process and stop by,” Merwin said.

Clients can also expect continued support once the house is finished, which is something that Merwin discovered is very important to all brand-new homeowners.

“I do have a thing where I go to every job site every day. I won’t leave until they smile. That’s a rule of mine,” Merwin said. He added that he likes to visit homes nine months after completion and may even stop by years later to make repairs.