Merwin family opens MPM at Century 21

ELKO – Homes built by a family for families.
That’s the goal of the team behind Merwin Project Management, LLC, who recently opened for business.
“We are going to build some homes, and it’s going to be awesome,” said contractor Tom Merwin, who has built homes in Elko for 14 years.
Tom, along with his wife Kristin, their children Jay, Sean and Kelly, and their employees celebrated the opening of their company Dec. 10 at Century 21, where they will be represented by Realtor Colette Reynolds.
Everyone is looking forward to offering new home-building options in the Elko and Spring Creek area, Reynolds said.
She explained that the the goals of the new company were formed in part by interviews with previous buyers.
“The clients spoke and we listened,” said Reynolds. “MPM is striving to meet the house-building needs for all buyers.”
Reynolds, who joined Century 21 last month, said both the real estate agency and MPM provide a family atmosphere. They hope to welcome more people into their family.
“Our family is going to continue to grow,” Reynolds said. “The clients we’re going to build for are [part of the] family. It’s just going to get bigger and bigger.”
Offering home designs “with a modern flair,” the Merwins decided to form their own business earlier this year.
They are starting with four designs, which are “so different from everything you see around here,” Reynolds said.
“The models are what everybody in Elko has been wanting and begging for,” she added.
Merwin said that based on his construction experience, he realizes the emotional investment that comes with the process of building a home. To alleviate some of the stress, Merwin said the team at MPM takes every home “extremely seriously.”
“We realized the importance of how much money [the client] is spending,” he said. “This is a big deal, something that people are going to be paying, most likely, for 30 years. You have to take that extremely seriously.”
In his career, Merwin estimates he’s built about 600 homes. Thanks to Kristin’s organizational skills, the Merwins said they could start and complete a new home in about eight weeks.
“It’s not a rushed process,” Merwin explained. “It’s a very organized and detailed process. Once the job site is ready, so are the materials, people, and whatever else we need for that process to keep going flawlessly.”
MPM prefers to hire locally. Their team includes some employees who have worked with Merwin for more than a decade.
“Everybody that we work with is very special to us,” Merwin said. “We’ve been working together a long time, and we’ve put together a team that, I believe, is unbeatable. You can’t compare it. We provide a work environment that is second to none. Everybody’s happy to work with us.
Merwin said he also strives to purchase from local suppliers, including Great Basin Granite, Shaw Plumbing and Franklin Building Supply.
“Everything we do, we try to keep it completely local,” Merwin said.
Tom Merwin emphasized that clients can expect a one-on-one experience, which keeps the new homeowners in the loop during construction so they can “understand how the process works.”
“When we build a house for somebody, we want that to be a personal thing. I want them involved, to watch the process and stop by,” Merwin said.
Clients can also expect continued support once the house is finished, which is something that Merwin discovered is very important to all brand-new homeowners.
“I do have a thing where I go to every job site every day. I won’t leave until they smile. That’s a rule of mine,” Merwin said. He added that he likes to visit homes nine months after completion and may even stop by years later to make repairs.
“These guys are going to be building the house with heart,” Reynolds said. “They literally have the biggest hearts. MPM intends to build somebody the perfect home.”
MPM’s clients can also choose from three preferred lenders: Tara Gonzalez at Guild Mortgage, Rick Harig at Movement Mortgage, and Tina Murray at Flagstar Bank.
“We want to stand out a little different,” Reynolds said about offering more options for lenders to clients. “You’re not forced into a certain situation. I think it is important that people don’t feel strong-armed into one direction.
Reynolds, who started at Century 21 on Nov. 19, said she was excited to be representing MPM at the launch of their business.
Formerly at Elko Realty since 2016, Reynolds explained that her time there prepared her for the new venture at Century 21.
“I am thankful for the opportunities presented at Elko Realty, which helped me to grow and transition into my new venture at Century 21,” she said.
Additionally, Reynolds represents Jan Pescio in all of her real estate holdings.
“Century 21 has already embraced me, MPM and Jan as family,” Reynolds said. “It feels like the perfect place for everyone.”
“I just want to say how excited we are to welcome MPM, Colette and Jan to our family,” said Century 21 broker and owner Gary Morfin.
The family aspect of MPM extends to the Merwins’ four children who have been alongside their parents in the construction business.
“I think it’s awesome we get to share this with them,” Merwin said of his children Jay, Sean and Kelly, who attended the MPM ribbon cutting. “They learn things that most kids don’t have access to. They soak up all that knowledge.”
Jay, who was diagnosed with autism, enjoys interacting with the crews. In 2005, the family helped organize the Northern Nevada Autism Network, a nonprofit to help local families affected by autism. Kristin and Kelly also volunteer at Ruby Mountain Riding for the Handicapped to support Jay’s love of riding.
Their daughter Nicole is a broker and realtor in Reno.
After working in the Elko area for about 15 years, Tom Merwin said he believes in providing a positive working environment for everyone involved in the construction of a brand new home.
“We want to build homes, and we want to make it a pleasant experience,” Merwin said. “I think we’re all fortunate that we can smile through our days. Everybody is better at the end of every conversation we have.”
To learn more about MPM, call Reynolds at 775-934-9575.