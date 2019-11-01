ELKO – Carlin would not be what it is without resident and volunteer Ellen Meshefski.
Meshefski was nominated for “Champions of Elko County.” She receive a bronze in recognition of her community work.
“She’s tireless and works hard to put on all these activities,” said Heather Trujillo, assistant city clerk and secretary of the Carlin Parks and Recreation Board. “I don’t know who ever could replace her.”
According to Trujillo, Meshefski was instrumental in purchasing the old post office for use as a community center.
“The owner was gracious enough to offer it to Friends of the Library,” Trujillo said.
Meshefski is chairperson for the Carlin Parks and recreation Board. Her work involves spearheading events that are quite popular in the community. She has helped with the annual Carlin’ Sho N’ Shine, the Spook Walk at the Chinese Gardens and Carlin’s 150th birthday celebration.
“We were 150 years old last year,” Trujillo said. “She spearheaded a lot of that. She was one of the organizers.”
Besides committing herself to the community of Carlin, Meshefski also works full-time at Ace Hardware.
