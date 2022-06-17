Metal work sparks fire in Elko

ELKO – City and county firefighters responded to a blaze Friday morning at the intersection of East Jennings Way and Interstate 80.

“Luckily the fire remained small in the grass and sage and was quickly extinguished,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The fire was caused by sparks from metal work.

“If you are going to be doing any welding or metal grinding, make sure to wet the area. It is not advised during high winds and low humidity like our area is experiencing today,” the fire district said.

The Northeastern Nevada Fire District also reported a small blaze along U.S. Highway 93 on Friday afternoon near Currie.

Both that blaze and Friday morning's Elko fire burned only a tenth of an acre before they were extinguished.

Strong winds have been blowing in the region since Thursday, resulting in multiple weather advisories.

The National Weather Service Elko has issued a Red Flag warning for the northeastern part of the county, a high wind warning for the southeastern corner, a wind advisory for the northwest corner and a blowing dust advisory for the Elko area until 11 p.m.

The forecast also calls for isolated thunderstorms Friday night and cooler but still windy conditions for the weekend.

