Meth, heroin bust at Amtrak station

ELKO – An anonymous tip led to a major drug bust Saturday night at the Amtrak station in Elko.

Police were called to the eastbound terminal at about 9 p.m. after someone reported a woman exiting the train was transporting illicit drugs.

Officers said they located someone who matched the information provided in the tip as she was in the process of being picked up by William George James, 60, of Elko.

During the subsequent investigation, James was found to be in possession of more than 70 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin, as well as a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The woman was not found to be in possession of any illicit drugs, however, an item located in her suitcase was later tested and found to contain heroin residue.

James was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail at the Elko County Jail was listed at $270,640.

Police said drug paraphernalia charges were submitted to the district attorney on the female suspect, who was not arrested.