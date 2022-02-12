Micro Pantry installed at Presbyterian Church

ELKO – Hunger is real. We see it every day without even knowing it. Just because a person is out and about, it does not mean they have had a meal that day. Or the day before. In fact, there is probably no way to ever calculate the many cases of food insecurity that occur in our community on a regular basis.

Micro pantries, blessing boxes and karma boxes have been popping up all over the USA as a way to provide nutritional support to those in need.

In the Reno area the Karma Box Community Initiative was started to bring nonperishable food, first aid and toiletries to those in need in an anonymous way. Reno resident Grant Denton, who was once a homeless addict, instituted the project. Since recovery, he has dedicated his life to helping others. Michelle Joy, vice president of Carson Tahoe Health, was also very involved.

Now there is a new micro pantry at the First Presbyterian Church in Elko, 1559 Sewell Drive. Church members bonded together to help provide a solution for residents who may be in a food crisis.

Suzy Jones is a member of the Presbyterian Church. She and others are on the Mission and Outreach Committee.

“Then we pulled in our Deacons,” said Jones. “When we got going on this, we realized we needed more support.”

“There was an article in Presbyterian Today about micro pantries,” Jones said. “They talked about how their church has a big, red door and they built a pantry with a red door.”

Jones started doing more research on them. She became very interested in the project and realized the boxes are all over the country.

“It’s totally anonymous. People can leave and people can take, nobody sees anything.”

Jones was impressed by the need in our area when she and her husband were walking by FISH one day and she noticed there was a line of cars stretched almost to Fifth Street waiting to get help from their food pantry.

“People are suffering,” Jones said. “There are a lot of hungry people. It’s not just for homeless people, it’s for people who can’t make their mortgage that month and feed their kids.”

Jones said the pandemic has contributed to this type of need, especially when people lost jobs or were temporarily suspended because of the economic shutdown.

She recommends that people leave non-freezable, non-perishable items. As the weather warms, canned food is acceptable. If people want to donate those items anyway, the parishioners have an entire pantry inside the church to store donated food and hygiene products.

Two high school students helped construct the micro pantry box.

“I am with Carlin High School SkillsUSA,” said shop teacher Justin Munson. “Skills USA is a vocational club. We compete in welding, but there are over 90 competitions. It prepares students for the workforce.

“We take on projects fairly often. It’s good for the students and it helps the communities and people who ask us to do it.

“I looked them up so I could see what I was building,” Munson said. “One of the things I read about is make sure the critters can’t get in there.”

This micro pantry is constructed of metal and has a tight seal with a glass front. A latch in the form of a Cross secures the door.

Jones hopes others, especially church organizations, will recognize that these small boxes of food can help many in our community who have food insecurity.

The pastor at the Presbyterian Church contacted Micro Pantry about supplying a metal sign. They shipped one immediately and it was installed after this interview was conducted.

