Middle schools reopen as some return to distance learning

Students who stay home either remain with their current teacher or enroll in Northeastern Nevada Virtual Academy.

Robinson explained that for students who returned to the classroom, it has been positive for children and families as teachers are tackling the hybrid learning model.

“Students and families have indicated they are happy to be back in school …. The students seem to be relieved to be back in school and are following the guidelines,” she reported. “Teachers and staff are working hard to navigate the hybrid environment. There are challenges yet to work through.”

Robinson said she and the school district are “proud and grateful to the staff for adjusting as they have and working with us to mitigate any issues that arise.”

“As with any large organization experiencing a massive and sudden change to procedures, there has been a learning curve,” she said. “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding. Just like the community at large, the school district is made up of families, and we understand the frustrations that have come with COVID-19.”

Robinson thanked the community “for their patience and understanding” during the pandemic and the transition back into the classroom.