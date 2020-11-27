Middle schools reopen as some return to distance learning

ELKO – More than 1,300 middle school students stepped into their classrooms last week in Elko and Spring Creek as some retreated to distance learning elsewhere in the county.
On Nov. 19, hybrid instruction began for seventh- and eighth-graders. However, more than 100 students at Adobe Middle School and more than 60 at Spring Creek Middle School decided to stay home.
The reopening of the middle schools last week and elementary schools the week before comes as COVID-19 cases are increasing in population centers within the Elko County School District and across the state.
Over the past two weeks, exclusions increased by 140% for students, from 276 to 663. Staff exclusions were up from 117 to 171, according to the ECSD COVID-19 Dashboard.
Schools district-wide, including the two Elko/Spring Creek middle schools, have enacted safety protocols such as sanitizing, social distancing and mandatory face coverings, said Superintendent Michele Robinson.
Hybrid instruction replaced distance learning for most middle school students, Robinson said. However, many children chose to remain in their virtual classrooms. It is a trend that is extending to other schools in the district, she noted.
“The number of families choosing to keep their students in distance learning is increasing at each school.”
Students who stay home either remain with their current teacher or enroll in Northeastern Nevada Virtual Academy.
Robinson explained that for students who returned to the classroom, it has been positive for children and families as teachers are tackling the hybrid learning model.
Support Local Journalism
“Students and families have indicated they are happy to be back in school …. The students seem to be relieved to be back in school and are following the guidelines,” she reported. “Teachers and staff are working hard to navigate the hybrid environment. There are challenges yet to work through.”
Robinson said she and the school district are “proud and grateful to the staff for adjusting as they have and working with us to mitigate any issues that arise.”
“As with any large organization experiencing a massive and sudden change to procedures, there has been a learning curve,” she said. “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding. Just like the community at large, the school district is made up of families, and we understand the frustrations that have come with COVID-19.”
Robinson thanked the community “for their patience and understanding” during the pandemic and the transition back into the classroom.
“We appreciate the support that we have received as we work through this — albeit temporary — new normal. We also appreciate our families for reinforcing at home the safety measures that keep our kids in school,” she said.
Although Gov. Steve Sisolak excluded schools from Directive 035, which put a three-week “pause” on in-person activity in Nevada, Robinson promised the school district would “continue to keep our focus on the safety protocols that are in place for schools.”
With the Thanksgiving holiday this week, Robinson also implored families to follow safety and social distancing protocols over the four-day weekend to avoid “unintentionally prolonging the pause or other restrictions by inadvertently spreading COVID-19.”
“We ask the community to please help us keep kids safely in school by wearing a face covering every time you leave your house, practicing social distancing whenever possible, and washing your hands regularly.”
“Please, if you or your child are sick, stay home and communicate with your child’s school. Our children and staff are counting on all of us,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.