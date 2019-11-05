$1 million bail in Ryndon drug bust

ELKO – A local man was booked on more than $1 million bail after being charged with six counts of drug trafficking in a Ryndon methamphetamine case that is apparently tied to an even bigger bust in Osino.

Sheldon J. Olsen, 60, was arrested Oct. 23 at a mobile home on Arthur Avenue after being charged with selling more than 100 grams of meth in a series of progressively larger drug deals in February, according to court documents.

Olsen’s supplier was believed to be among the men arrested in March when local law enforcement agents confiscated more than 8 pounds of meth at a residence in Osino.

Hector Hugo Ramirez de la Torre, Jorge Landeros Ruiz and Eduardo Ruiz were charged in that case, which includes multiple counts of animal abuse related to an alleged cockfighting operation.

A container found between chicken coops on the property contained several bags that tested positive for meth and cocaine, according to court records.