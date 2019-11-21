$2 million grant goes to Battle Mountain airport
$2 million grant goes to Battle Mountain airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., applauded $2 million in grant funding awarded under the Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program to Battle Mountain Airport.

The funds will go to reconstruct the airport’s apron.

“Airports in our rural communities in Nevada are economic hubs and vital parts of their health care delivery, which is why we’re glad to see this Department of Transportation grant to aid Battle Mountain Airport,” the senators said in a joint statement. “With many Nevadans living hours from the closest hospital, it’s key to invest in our airport infrastructure to protect Nevadans in emergencies and keep businesses running smoothly day-to-day. We’ll continue to work in the U.S. Senate to improve infrastructure in Nevada and across the country.”

The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program provides grant funding to airports across the country in order to strengthen the nation’s aviation infrastructure. Airports are awarded funding based on their passenger volume and demonstrated project needs.

