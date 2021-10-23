Millwright Industrial Maintenance Technology: A GBC Story

ELKO—Millwright. What is a Millwright and what do they do? Great Basin College knows and, as one of the oldest programs at GBC, has proudly been offering students this exciting and rewarding career opportunity for decades.

The millwright craft began in the early 12th century and has been refined and modernized over the ages. Millwrights install, maintain, align, and dismantle industrial machinery and mechanical equipment.

With starting wages averaging between $22-$25 an hour, Millwrights are high-demand craftsman who work with precision instruments and tools. Millwright careers include mill maintenance, failure analysis, construction, mechanic, and fitter, among others.

GBC has long supported workforce development and the college’s Millwright program has been an integral part of that support. Workforce development strengthens a region’s economic stability and prosperity by focusing on people.

By growing an individual’s skills, they develop the tools for career success. This strategy is a fundamental component in creating and sustaining a viable workforce and is a continuing mission of Great Basin College.

The current Millwright program is anchored with industry recognized skill certificates from the National Center for Construction Education and Research. Five levels of credentials are offered through GBC’s program. Students must learn the basics of hand and power tool usage to laser shaft alignment to earn these skill certificates.

The Industrial Millwright program is considering a name change to Industrial Maintenance Technology. The new name more accurately reflects the program and where students will be employed. There are many job opportunities in industrial settings, and GBC offers the skills needed to enter these fields for a rewarding career.

GBC has partnered with Elko County School District to offer the first level of the NCCER skill certificate for high school students. This program is unique because it works with at-risk youth from across Nevada through the Battle Born Youth Academy (BBYA). The BBYA is housed at the Carlin, Nevada National Guard facility. Students travel to GBC for some of their training and GBC’s Instructor, Tom Bruns travels to Carlin to help students to pass the program’s skill requirements.

It’s time to write your own Industrial Maintenance Technology story. For more information about Great Basin College’s Millwright/Industrial Maintenance Technology program, contact Rachel McAnany at 775-327-2287, Jonica Gonzalez at 775-327-2289 or online at www.gbcnv.edu.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0