Mine waste spill showing no effects at Tabor Creek Campground

Following Sunday’s spill of mine waste into the headwaters of Tabor Creek north of Wells, the creek has been monitored to check for effects from the spill.

The Big Ledge Mine, which is no longer in operation and is being closed, reported this week that a burst pipe spilled about 26,250 gallons of three-to-one mine waste into Tabor Creek. The pipe was shut off as soon as the break was discovered.

John Elliott, Nevada Department of Wildlife fisheries supervisor for the eastern region, said a fisheries biologist went to the Tabor Creek Campground Wednesday to check the creek.

“He did not find any signs of stressed or dead fish,” Elliott said. “He took a pH sample right there at the campground, and it was right around 7.5, which is pretty normal. So either whatever has been released hasn’t made it there, or it could have already flushed through.”

“That doesn’t mean something couldn’t be trapped up there under snow or on top of snow or ice and could come out in the spring runoff,” Elliott said. “We just don’t know."