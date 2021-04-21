Miner turns to painting and poetry

ELKO -- Joel Tankersley knows mining inside and out. He has worked underground and above ground. His last stint was with the Mine Safety and Health Administration in Elko as an inspector, but today his knowledge is being put to use in paintings and poetry.
“It’s vastly different now than 40 years ago,” Tankersley said of the industry. “A miner forever could 'do it all.' Now, in Elko the jobs are by category. One guy does this and another guy does that. Back in the day you were called upon to learn everything and as soon as possible.”
Tankersley was involved in mining rescue for about 18 years and helped during a number of mining emergencies. He is known best for “Never Falter, Never Fail,” a poem he wrote that is featured on the U.S. Mine Disasters website.
“It went worldwide, to be honest with you,” Tankersley said. “Barrick took that to be their mantra for their mine rescue team. It was on their pickups.”
“I never did do a book,” he said. “I would write these poems offhandedly and send them around to mine rescue people.”
Tankersley started working in Nevada in 1979. He said he has “worked all over the state.”
One day Tankersley was looking for something to do in his down time. He thought he might enjoy painting, so he went to the store to purchase canvas, paint and brushes.
“The whole idea that I had in my head was that nobody ever made any pictures about mining,” he said. “Nobody has basically documented the mining industry."
Tankersley said his artwork really started evolving about four years ago. Now that he is retired, he devotes much of his time to creating artwork, a lot of it mining related.
The artist is currently showing his paintings at the Elko Art Club Gallery. He also has an exhibit at EurekaSally Gallery of Art & Chocolate in Wallace, Idaho.
Tankersley captures the sights and feelings inspired by hard work in a mine setting. He uses vivid, primary hues accompanied by darker tones representing mountains, metal, rock and shadow. “Safety orange” and yellow are prominent in many frames, intentional or not. Some paintings are accompanied by poetry on the canvas.
“There’s one down there [at the gallery] of two guys standing on the rim of a 'sinking bucket' getting pulled up the shaft,” Tankersley said. The painting is mostly dark but “glows” with an internal light.
“The first time I worked underground there was no training or anything back in those days [the late 1970s in Colorado.] On a Saturday they needed people to muck the sump out of the bottom of the shaft. I went underground with three other guys. You’re never supposed to ride the rim of the sinking bucket because you could fall off, but there was no law at that time.
"There’s all kinds of colors [down there].”
Tankersley also creates other artwork, including bronze work and wood carvings, but he really wants to leave a legacy with his mining paintings.
His work will be shown at the downtown gallery for several months. Because of Covid-19, no reception is planned.
