Miner turns to painting and poetry

ELKO -- Joel Tankersley knows mining inside and out. He has worked underground and above ground. His last stint was with the Mine Safety and Health Administration in Elko as an inspector, but today his knowledge is being put to use in paintings and poetry.

“It’s vastly different now than 40 years ago,” Tankersley said of the industry. “A miner forever could 'do it all.' Now, in Elko the jobs are by category. One guy does this and another guy does that. Back in the day you were called upon to learn everything and as soon as possible.”

Tankersley was involved in mining rescue for about 18 years and helped during a number of mining emergencies. He is known best for “Never Falter, Never Fail,” a poem he wrote that is featured on the U.S. Mine Disasters website.

“It went worldwide, to be honest with you,” Tankersley said. “Barrick took that to be their mantra for their mine rescue team. It was on their pickups.”

“I never did do a book,” he said. “I would write these poems offhandedly and send them around to mine rescue people.”

Tankersley started working in Nevada in 1979. He said he has “worked all over the state.”