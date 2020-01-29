Miners’ Rights Expo scheduled in wake of Newmont/Barrick joint venture

When Barrick and Randgold merged, Mark Bristow, who had been the CEO of Randgold, became the new CEO of Barrick. Bristow was asked about the joint venture’s stance toward unions during a visit to Elko on March 11, and he spoke positively about their benefits.

“Randgold is the only gold company in the world that invites union leadership onto our operating boards,” Bristow said. “I don’t see that as a challenge at all, because if we are good employers and we are investing in our people, unionized work forces make it much easier to interface with your work force.

“The point is that it’s got to be a constructive relationship. Work is about trading effort for reward. It’s about education, being transparent, taking away the tension of not knowing what are the real facts of the business. One of the first things we’ll be doing is to sit down with our workers and tell them our business model, our business formula. In all our companies we share the results on a monthly and quarterly basis. We want our workforce to be part of the value creating change, rather than some sort of entity that believes we are exploiting them. It’s good to be honest, open and transparent.”