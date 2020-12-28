Mines kept active in 2020

ELKO -- While the coronavirus pandemic that swept the world during 2020 was a consistent source of news throughout the year, the world kept turning and with it Nevada’s mining operations.

Perhaps most notably, Nevada Gold Mines celebrated its first anniversary July 1st. The milestone was reached after Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. combined their Nevada assets to form Nevada Gold Mines in 2019.

Nevada Gold Mines employs 7,000 people and the combined operation is the single largest gold complex in the world. The company is 61.5% owned by Barrick and 38.5% owned by Newmont.

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said the company made a commitment that no employee would be worse off under the new company, and that “no employee today is earning any less than they were 12 months ago.”

Capital improvement projects also continued throughout the year. KG Mining began the process of expanding its Bald Mountain Mine, located in White Pine County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If approved by the Bureau of Land Management, the potential footprint of Bald Mountain would increase by about 3,900 acres, or roughly 27% of the mine’s current footprint.