Mines kept active in 2020

ELKO -- While the coronavirus pandemic that swept the world during 2020 was a consistent source of news throughout the year, the world kept turning and with it Nevada’s mining operations.
Perhaps most notably, Nevada Gold Mines celebrated its first anniversary July 1st. The milestone was reached after Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. combined their Nevada assets to form Nevada Gold Mines in 2019.
Nevada Gold Mines employs 7,000 people and the combined operation is the single largest gold complex in the world. The company is 61.5% owned by Barrick and 38.5% owned by Newmont.
Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said the company made a commitment that no employee would be worse off under the new company, and that “no employee today is earning any less than they were 12 months ago.”
Capital improvement projects also continued throughout the year. KG Mining began the process of expanding its Bald Mountain Mine, located in White Pine County.
If approved by the Bureau of Land Management, the potential footprint of Bald Mountain would increase by about 3,900 acres, or roughly 27% of the mine’s current footprint.
“If you are familiar with Bald Mountain there are two areas of operation, there is the North area and the South operations area,” Environmental Services Manager Josh Roderick said. “This particular project is for the North operations area. It expands primarily some of the open pits and rock disposal areas and processing facilities that we already have in existence.”
The proposed Juniper Project expansion would enable Kinross to potentially keep employment steady at the open-pit mine for the next two decades.
It is anticipated that the public notice for the proposed expansion will occur in mid-2021, resulting in a BLM environmental impact study, public comment and then a record of decision during the latter half of 2022.
Over at Nevada Gold Mines, work continued on a $300 million third shaft project at the company’s Turquoise Ridge Complex. The new shaft has been in the works since 2017 and is expected to be completed by 2022.
It has been a banner year for gold prices, with gold crossing the $2,000 threshold for the first time in history, closing at $2019.40 per ounce Aug. 4 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Kitco’s Jim Wyckoff said both gold and silver closed the day at a seven-year high. Silver prices continued to rise throughout the day, opening at $24.39 per ounce and reaching $25.91 per-ounce by midday, a price that represents a more than 60 percent increase over silver trading prices from one-year ago.