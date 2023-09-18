A fatality from a rollover crash in Eureka County early Sunday morning is under investigation

An exploration truck rolled over as it was descending down a hill, according to the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office in a statement posted on their social media page.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the truck was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Eureka County Sherriff’s Office deputies are conducting the crash investigation in conjunction with MSHA and Nevada State Mine Inspectors. Deputies are also conducting the coroner’s investigation with the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash was reported to Eureka County Communications Center at approximately 1:51 a.m. Sunday on a Nevada Gold Mines site between Leeville and Goldstrike.

Responding to the crash were Nevada Gold Mines, NGM Mine Rescue, ECSO, Carlin Police, Carlin Fire and EMS.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s office stated next of kin has been notified and authorities will not release the name of the driver of the vehicle until further notifications can be made by family.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family during this tragic time,” the agency said.

“Nevada Gold Mines is deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on September 17 when a vehicle belonging to TonaTec Exploration, one of our North American exploration contractors, rolled off the road,” NGM said in a statement. “NGM sends our sincere condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and coworkers.

“The relevant regulatory authorities have been notified and we are working with TonaTec Exploration and local authorities to investigate the incident and gather information,” NGM said. “Further information will be available once the investigation is complete and causes of the incident established and learnings identified.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.