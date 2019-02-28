ELKO – Above-normal temperatures this week have increased the risk of minor flooding in northeastern Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.
Rising creeks and minor overland flooding are possible as snow continues to melt.
The Humboldt River upstream from Elko was cresting Thursday at 2.5 feet, far below the initial flood stage of 5.5 feet.
Lamoille Creek was running just below 2 feet, compared with the flood stage of 4 feet.
Elko has received more than three times the normal amount of precipitation for February. More rain and snow are in the forecast for much of the coming week.
The weather service forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain and snow Thursday, 20-30 percent Friday, 40 percent Friday night, and 50 percent Saturday through Sunday.
