Missing Californian believed to be in Elko area

ELKO – A 19-year-old from Sonoma County, California, is missing and may be in Elko County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office received word Thursday morning that Aiden Clune could be in the Wells area.

Clune’s maroon Nissan Frontier pickup was found on U.S. Highway 93 near Currie, and his whereabouts are unknown. The 2007 pickup had a damaged rear bumper and duct tape on the driver’s side mirror.

“It is believed Clune purchased fuel at a gas station in West Wendover on the evening of April 27, 2022,” stated the sheriff’s office. “It is believed sometime afterwards Clune traveled to Wells, Nevada.

The notice did not say how long he has been missing.

Clune has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

If you see Clune or have information on his whereabouts, please call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

