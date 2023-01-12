Missing dog prompts major search effort

ELKO – An award-winning show dog has been missing in Elko County for nearly a week despite a monumental effort to find him.

“Bumble” is 3-year-old, 65-pound Berger Picard, a German breed also known as Picardy Shepherd. He was being transported from Minnesota to California when the transporter made a stop at the Flying J truck stop in Wells and he got loose on Jan. 6.

Owner Donna Beadle specializes in the breed from her hobby kennel in Elko, Minnesota. “They are very rare here in the U.S.,” she told the Elko Daily.

Bumble is an AKC champion and “was the number one owner-handled dog last year in AKC,” she said.

Beadle said she hired a service to drive the dog to its other owner in California because airlines are not as dog-friendly as they once were.

When the transporter’s assistant let Bumble out to do his business at the truck stop that night, he slipped the leash. Beadle said the assistant then began to chase after him, which frightened him and is not a good procedure to follow in such a situation.

“When a dog gets loose, never chase them,” she said, “because you put them in flight mode and they’re just scared.”

Beadle flew out the next day from Minneapolis and employed some serious help searching for the dog.

She spotted Bumble at the Wells airport on Saturday, and others saw him headed west along Interstate 80.

“We had a gentleman come out from Wyoming who is a professional tracker,” she said. He brought a scent dog and a $50,000 drone with infrared camera.

Beadle also hired a professional trapping group from Boise called Ladies and the Trap. The set up trail cameras and food stations.

“A bunch of people saw him on the frontage road on I-80 by Starr Valley and Welcome,” she said. They found his footprints at a cattle underpass, but that’s where the tracking dog lost his scent.

“So they believe either somebody picked him up and took him somewhere, or he was deceased – but there hasn’t been any reports of any dogs hit on I-80 in the time frame that he’s been gone.”

Beadle said she has been in contact with the highway patrol and the state highway department, as well as animal control.

The food stations and trail cameras are still set up, and a volunteer in Wells is making sure they stay stocked with food.

“The local people in Wells have been amazing with us,” she said.

More searches are planned but Beadle said she is hoping someone who may have picked the dog up will see this article and call her.

The search effort has been well funded through a now-closed GoFundMe account, and Beadle is offering a $2,500 reward.

“The biggest thing is we just want people to be on the lookout,” she said.

Anyone with information on Bumble’s whereabouts is asked to call 612-718-7693.