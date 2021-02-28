 Skip to main content
Missing man reported in Wells
Missing man reported in Wells

Juan Berumen

WELLS – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “missing-endangered” person report for a Wells man.

Family members said Juan Berumen, 20, was last seen on Thursday night, Feb. 25, 2021, around 9-9:30 p.m. He was wearing a red hoodie, black shorts and black leggings.

Berumen was driving his black 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Nevada license plate 926E81.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

