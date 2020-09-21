Missing paraglider found deceased

On Sunday, August 23rd, 2020, the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a missing paraglider, later identified as James Johnston, near Nine Mile Peak in Nye County, Nevada.
On Monday, August 24th, 2020, The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue and volunteers with the private search efforts assisted the Nye County Search and Rescue with a search of the area.
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, The Nevada Civil Air Patrol, REACH Medical Helicopter, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN Helicopter and Air Squadron, along with countless volunteers searched for several days. The search efforts went from Nye County, into Eureka County on August 25th, 2020. Search efforts were officially suspended on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, due to no further evidence of a possible location.
On Wednesday, an observant passerby noticed an object out of place, as they were driving along a road near the Fish Creek Range, in Eureka County. Upon further investigating, it was discovered to be Johnston’s paragliding chute. The observant citizens contacted the hotline for the missing paraglider, and the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office. Eureka County Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the area and recovered his chute. Due to the time of day, and limited daylight, Eureka County Search and Rescue reactivated search efforts on Thursday.
Friday, at approximately 1122 hours, volunteers searching the area discovered Johnston deceased. The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office conducted the Coroner’s Investigation and determined Johnston’s cause of death to multiple blunt force trauma, due to a high elevation fall. There will be no further information released in regards to this case. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and friends of Mr. Johnston.
The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation for all the partnering agencies, volunteers and citizens who helped with this search. This was an extensive search that covered multiple counties, jurisdictions and a lot of collaboration. Without these partnerships and the countless volunteers, this search would not have been possible.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.