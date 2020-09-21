Missing paraglider found deceased

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, August 23rd, 2020, the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a missing paraglider, later identified as James Johnston, near Nine Mile Peak in Nye County, Nevada.

On Monday, August 24th, 2020, The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue and volunteers with the private search efforts assisted the Nye County Search and Rescue with a search of the area.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, The Nevada Civil Air Patrol, REACH Medical Helicopter, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN Helicopter and Air Squadron, along with countless volunteers searched for several days. The search efforts went from Nye County, into Eureka County on August 25th, 2020. Search efforts were officially suspended on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, due to no further evidence of a possible location.