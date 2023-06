ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Jackson Warren is 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair brown eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday night in Lamoille.

“If you have any information please call dispatch at 775-777-7300,” stated the sheriff’s office. “You can also submit a tip through the Elko County Sheriff's Office app.”