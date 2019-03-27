ELKO – A Utah woman reported missing a week ago on a trip from Eureka to Brigham City, Utah, has been found safe on a road that is not maintained during the winter.
Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reported that Box Elder County road department officials found Michelle Richan with her vehicle Tuesday as they went to work on Immigrant Trail Road in the Park Valley area of northern Utah.
The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office had sought the public’s help in finding the 47-year-old mother, who was last seen on March 19 in Eureka. She was set to travel to Utah in her beige 2000 GMC Jimmy but did not arrive at her destination.
Fox 13 reported that Richan had plenty of food and water and had stayed with her vehicle.
She was not injured.
