ELKO — A woman who was reported missing more than a week ago has been found safe, Elko Police Department reported Tuesday morning.
Police had issued a request Thursday for information on the whereabouts of Kyla Noelle Lee, 32, of Elko. She was last seen in the Elko area on June 9.
Lee was located Tuesday in Elko. She told police she had been travelling and out of contact.
“Thank you to the public for all your help and information,” said Lt. Ty Trouten.
According to her Facebook page, Lee is a stay-at-home mom who attended Elko High School and Great Basin College.
