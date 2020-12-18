Mission Possible: Local youths ‘tackle’ pandemic

SPRING CREEK — Despite a number of unknowns and the common “new-normal belief” that sports can’t happen, a group of Spring Creek parents and local youths collectively said — watch this.
Not only did the kids play football, some earned the right to compete on a national stage.
With schools shut down, sports programs canceled and the mental wellness of a variety of ages at unseen lows, some felt the need to step up.
While most youth sporting events were given the axe, Spring Creek managed to field a travel football team and complete an eight-game season — tackling COVID-19 head on, rather than letting the pandemic sack the love of the game.
James Banning, who has been a youth football coach in the area for years, took to Facebook in hopes of finding some answers to his queries of how to enable youths to play some ball.
“The journey started with three dads looking for options so their sons could continue to play a sport they love. What we came to find out was, there is a whole other world of football that we never knew existed,” Banning said. “I jumped on Facebook and searched for youth football programs in Utah and Idaho, hoping for the opportunity to have three boys play on an out-of-state team. What I ended up finding was a vast system of travel teams that are not associated to leagues, but individual programs who travel around the western United States, holding pickup games and arguing over who the best youth team in the nation is.”
Banning knew they were probably opening a can of worms they “wouldn’t know how to contain,” but he reached out to some teams in Idaho and Utah and found they were very cooperative — answering his questions, telling him how they run their programs and offering to help him do the same.
After some back-and-forth conversations, Banning concluded that a couple kids playing for out-of-state teams may not be the best option, so he — along with the help of other parents — elected to start their very own team and “travel like the rest.”
Through texts, word of mouth and buddy-to-buddy chats — they finally reached their goal of 18 players.
“The whole time we did this, we did it very quietly, asking others to only ask those that would be interested,” Banning said. “We did not want to upset the majority of people who believed we were trying to do something that they thought was reckless during a time of uncertainty.”
As the dream started to become a reality, Banning — along with other fathers — was surprised that finding the kids to fill the team was not the toughest part of the process.
“In reality, we came to find out the hardest part was coming up with the logistics of player insurance, equipment and just trying to get enough games to make it worth it,” he said. “With the help of some community members, we were able to acquire insurance and equipment for the team.”
With many of the “T”s crossed and “I”s dotted, practices began and games were played.
“As for a full schedule, Facebook was the savior once more. We started a season of travel football that had us playing out of state every weekend for 10 weeks. In a travel league of unknowns, we came to realize a lot of things,” he said. “14U does not mean 14U; it really means 15U. You are never guaranteed a game unless the other team is standing directly across from you. If a team has its own YouTube channel and is sponsored, better bring your A game. Travel ball is expensive; you have to pay for a field, refs and so many more things and, no matter what anyone says, having the right parents associated means the world.”
Support Local Journalism
As for the action on the field, Spring Creek only won a single game on the season.
However — especially during a pandemic and given the circumstances — the big victory was simply playing football and competing when nobody else did.
“Our team never wanted to quit or give up. We had 14 kids from Spring Creek and four from Elko. They ranged in age from 12 to 14 and we had one girl, one kid with cerebral palsy and one kid who probably doesn’t weigh 60 pounds wet,” Banning said. “The travel teams we played from Seattle to Grand Junction (Colorado) were all-star organizations. We were just 18 kids looking to play football when no one else was. To the credit of the teams we played, every one of them played us for who we were and worked with us from start to finish. We never had a time where we felt we didn’t belong. Every team saw us for what we were and gave us the opportunity to play.”
Banning — with the help of family, friends and some of the community — felt it was important to stress that it is possible to be both be safe and still play sports.
“I believe that kids need sports, just like they need school. Sports show kids leadership, teamwork, communication, building and many more life lessons that may never be learned somewhere else,” Banning said. “Our season was a major secret and our practices were top-secret and out of the public’s eye. This was to protect those that were on our team. I wouldn’t change any of it though. We were the only tackle football team in the state of Nevada north of Austin, we played a complete season and never had one adult or child come down with COVID. These 18 kids did something no other kid in Elko County can say they have done.”
Through the contacts and relationships that were built through the travel season, other doors were opened — leading to a national stage for three deserving players.
One of the opportunities that arose came through Football University, which provides a national championship for teams from states all across the country for sixth through eighth grades.
Since Nevada did not have a team, Spring Creek’s players who wished to continue their seasons and qualify for a team to play in the national tournament traveled to Utah.
Three of Spring Creek’s players — Colin Banning, Austyn Chapman and Ethan Nelson — each went through three tryouts against 500 of the best eighth-graders in Utah and came out the other side victorious.
Banning, an offensive and defensive lineman, Chapman — playing halfback and linebacker — and Nelson (wide receiver, defensive back) each earned positions on Team Utah’s final 30-player roster.
They traveled to Salt Lake City for practice every Saturday since the middle of October, the rigorous schedule consisting of getting up at 2 a.m. PST to make an 8 or 9 a.m. MST practice for three hours and then turn around and drive home.
Quite the dedication required to play a game, which is actually much more than simply a game.
Banning, Chapman and Nelson boarded an airplane Tuesday and traveled to Naples, Florida, hoping to return home as youth national football champions.
The FBU National Championships began Friday and will run through Tuesday.
Congratulations to James Banning, the local parents and players who were able to safely construct and complete a youth football season and high praise to Colin Banning, Austyn Chapman and Ethan Nelson for their roster spots on Team Utah and best of luck as they compete for the all the marbles at the FBU National Championships.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.