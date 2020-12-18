Mission Possible: Local youths ‘tackle’ pandemic

With many of the “T”s crossed and “I”s dotted, practices began and games were played.

“As for a full schedule, Facebook was the savior once more. We started a season of travel football that had us playing out of state every weekend for 10 weeks. In a travel league of unknowns, we came to realize a lot of things,” he said. “14U does not mean 14U; it really means 15U. You are never guaranteed a game unless the other team is standing directly across from you. If a team has its own YouTube channel and is sponsored, better bring your A game. Travel ball is expensive; you have to pay for a field, refs and so many more things and, no matter what anyone says, having the right parents associated means the world.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for the action on the field, Spring Creek only won a single game on the season.

However — especially during a pandemic and given the circumstances — the big victory was simply playing football and competing when nobody else did.