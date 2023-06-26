ELKO -- Elko County firefighters responded to a mobile home fire Saturday in Spring Creek.

A neighbor reported the blaze in the 200 Tract around 11:30 a.m. When an engine arrived on the scene there was smoke coming from both the front and rear of the structure.

The fire started on the back porch and extended into the interior, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. The blaze was quickly extinguished but the resident was displaced due to the damage. The Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental.

County firefighters also extinguished a single-tree fire last week on Lamoille Summit that was apparently started by lightning.

In the eastern part of the county, Elko District firefighters extinguished a wildfire north of Wendover on Saturday.

The fire at the south end of the Pilot Range was estimated at 20 acres.

The report did not list a cause of the blaze.