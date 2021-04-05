Mobile vaccination units headed to rural Nevada communities

CARSON CITY — Nevada began allowing anyone 16 and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines this week, and mobile units are on their way to rural areas to deliver them.

In partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local supporters, Nevada launched two mobile vaccination units “to support equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in rural and tribal areas where limited medical infrastructure exists.”

The mobile units arrived in the state on Saturday and their first vaccination event will be on Tuesday.

“These mobile units – coupled with expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility across the State – are major milestones for the State of Nevada and our road to recovery,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “It’s imperative that every eligible Nevadan has access to these life-saving vaccines, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with FEMA and so many other volunteers who helped bring these mobile units to the Silver State.”

The mobile units will be offering the one-shot Janssen vaccine to walk-up registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. The Janssen vaccine is available to those 18 and older.