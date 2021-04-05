Mobile vaccination units headed to rural Nevada communities

CARSON CITY — Nevada began allowing anyone 16 and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines this week, and mobile units are on their way to rural areas to deliver them.
In partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local supporters, Nevada launched two mobile vaccination units “to support equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in rural and tribal areas where limited medical infrastructure exists.”
The mobile units arrived in the state on Saturday and their first vaccination event will be on Tuesday.
“These mobile units – coupled with expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility across the State – are major milestones for the State of Nevada and our road to recovery,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “It’s imperative that every eligible Nevadan has access to these life-saving vaccines, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with FEMA and so many other volunteers who helped bring these mobile units to the Silver State.”
The mobile units will be offering the one-shot Janssen vaccine to walk-up registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. The Janssen vaccine is available to those 18 and older.
The North MVU will provide vaccines at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony on April 6, and then travel to the Washoe Tribe in Carson City for an event on April 8, followed by Topaz Estates, Silver Springs, Gerlach, Lovelock, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Carlin, Duck Valley Indian Reservation—Owyhee, Wells, Jackpot and ending in West Wendover on May 1.
The MVUs will be staffed by registered nurses, vaccinators and vaccination preparers, a pharmacy technician, as well as registration, screening personnel, and security from local communities. They are expected to handle a minimum of 250 people per day, per location.
Local EMS agencies will be on-scene daily at each location to respond to any adverse reactions to the vaccine, which have been rare.
Statewide, more than 1.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine had been administered as of Monday.