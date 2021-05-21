Mobile Vaccine Unit at Spring Creek High School this afternoon

ELKO -- In response to Elko High School being closed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the FEMA Mobile Vaccine Units are hosting a vaccine clinic this afternoon for all community members 12 and older.

Vaccines will be available from 2-6 p.m. at the school, 14550 Lamoille Highway.

No appointments are required and both the Pfizer and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccines will be available. A second dose location will be provided for those who receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Masks must be worn at all times.

Elko County’s number of active cases of COVID-19 topped 100 yesterday for the first time since the end of February, prompting the closure of Elko High School today.

“Widespread vaccination will end this pandemic, the way it ended smallpox, polio and measles,” said the announcement. “Immunization with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is a critical component of the state and country’s strategy to reduce COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.”