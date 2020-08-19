Mom bound over to district court in daughter's death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko mother accused of strangling her adult daughter was bound over to district court on Wednesday.

Judith I. Zavala, 61, was bound over on one felony count of open murder by Judge Elias Goicoechea in Elko Justice Court.

She was arrested June 15, one day after police were called to her residence on a report of an unassisted death.

April Heather Zavala was 24 at the time of her death. An autopsy conducted by the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office stated she was strangled.

According to the police report, Zavala said her daughter was a high-functioning autistic.

Zavala told investigators in recent months her daughter became unmanageable and would not communicate, having “fits and outbursts.”