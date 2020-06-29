Mom says stress led to daughter's strangulation

Judith told police that her daughter was autistic from the age of 3, which she diagnosed by conducting her own research.

April was a high-functioning autistic, Judith explained, but in the last several months her behavior changed due to “a chemical shift in her brain” and she began having “fits and outbursts.”

April reportedly became unmanageable and would not communicate, prompting Judith to begin caring for her daughter 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Judith said her daughter had not visited a doctor in several years and was not under the care of any physician for autism. She told police her daughter was “otherwise healthy,” but she gave her melatonin drops to calm her down and help her sleep.

Upon further questioning by police detectives a day later, Judith said she was “exhausted and overwhelmed” that afternoon as she tried to get April out of bed.

April became “agitated” and refused her mother’s help, insisting on dressing herself. At that moment, Judith said she “snapped” and strangled her daughter with her hands until she stopped breathing.