Monday forecast: A repeat

ELKO – Another nice week is in the forecast, along with another snowy weekend.

Temperatures will gradually rise this week under mostly clear skies, reaching the 50s by Wednesday and mid-60s by Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The extended forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow on Saturday and Sunday.

March got off to a snowy start over the weekend, with Elko receiving two-tenths of an inch of precipitation.

February saw less than half the normal amount of precipitation. A total of .37 of an inch was measured at Elko’s airport, compared with a normal amount of .84 of an inch.

The 3.1 inches of snow was slightly less than half the normal snowfall of 6.4 inches for February.

Temperatures were 3.1 degrees above normal.

