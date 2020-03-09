Monday forecast: Chance of showers

ELKO – Showers were moving across north-central Nevada again Monday morning.
The National Weather Service listed a 20% chance of showers in Elko today, followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight and sunny weather on Tuesday.
Elko picked up seven-tenths of an inch of precipitation over the weekend for a total of .17 so far this month. That is below the average of about a quarter-inch of precipitation during the first week of March.
The extended forecast calls for mostly clear skies and high temperatures to return to the 60s by Wednesday. The next chance of rain arrives Saturday, followed by cooler weather and a chance of rain or snow on Sunday.