Monday forecast: High and dry

ELKO – February has started on the dry side as only three-tenths of an inch of precipitation have been measured in Elko over the past 10 days.

Temperatures have been all over the place, with a high of 57 on Feb. 1 and a much colder high of 25 degrees on Feb. 3.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s temperatures are expected to be slightly above average as highs climb into the 40s.

The dry trend will continue at least for the next few days.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly clear skies this week until the next chance of snow arrives Thursday night. Highs will be in the 40s.

The extended forecast calls for a chance of snow this weekend with highs in the lower 40s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0