Monday forecast: Something to not complain about

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s weather is turning more spring-like as afternoon highs climb above average and Elko could see its first 70-degree day of the year this week.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast daily with the exception of a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday night.

The high in Elko could reach 70 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Even warmer temperatures could be in store this weekend. The extended forecast calls for a high of 75 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday.

The warmest day so far this year was March 5, when the mercury climbed to 69 degrees.

Average highs this time of year are around 60 degrees.

