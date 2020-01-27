Monday forecast: Spotty showers continue

ELKO -- Light rain and snow showers will continue in northern Humboldt and Elko counties today and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s, while a dry and warming trend is on tap for the weekend.

Elko will see a 10% chance of snow Monday night, increasing to 30% Tuesday before ending late Tuesday night.

Most of the showers on Tuesday are expected to be over Elko County, “with perhaps an inch or so of snow to the mountain areas,” stated the National Weather Service.

Partly to mostly cloudy weather is in store through the remainder of the week. Highs could reach into the 50s on Friday and the upper 50s by Sunday.

