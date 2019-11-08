Monday is Veterans Day

Every Nov. 11 is set aside for honoring military veterans in the U.S., and this year the holiday falls on a Monday.

The 2019 Elko County Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko.

"Please join the Elko County Board of Commissioners in honoring the men and women who have laid their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of citizens of the United States of America," stated the board.

The grand marshal this year will be Elko's VFW Post 2350.

The forecast calls for sunny skies and above-normal temperatures, but commissioners said the parade is held annually no matter what the weather brings.

Nov. 11 was chosen because it is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I.

In 1954, the name of the holiday was changed to "Veterans Day" in order to include all veterans of all wars.

