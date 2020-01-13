Monday morning forecast: More snowy driving conditions
Monday morning forecast: More snowy driving conditions

ELKO – Another blast of snow and wind hampered travel in the Elko area Monday morning, with chains or snow tires required on the Mountain City and Tuscarora highways.

Wintry driving conditions were reported on Interstate 80 from Carlin to Halleck and from Oasis to Wendover; U.S. 93 north and south of Wells; the Lamoille and Eureka highways; and the Carlin mine road.

Snow was moving out of the region but not for long. A winter weather advisory continues until Tuesday evening and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Ruby Mountains and northern Elko County.

“The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday morning, likely substantially impacting the morning commute or travel,” stated the weather service.

Hardest hit will be the Tuscarora area, where 6-8 inches are expected. Mountain City and Owyhee could see 4-6 inches.

The National Weather Service predicts 3-4 inches in Elko and Wells, and up to 18 inches in the mountains.

After another period of clearing on Wednesday, the next round of snow is expected to arrive in northeastern Nevada on Thursday.

The extended forecast calls for dry weather on the weekend.

