Monday morning holiday forecast

ELKO – Cloudy skies will dominate the Martin Luther King holiday as high temperatures are expected to reach into the 40s Monday as well as every day this week.

More wet weather is possible in the region on Tuesday, with rain and snow showers in the evening turning to all snow overnight.

“Rain or a mix of rain/snow is expected west of Elko along the I-80 corridor with snow levels ranging from around 5,000 feet across northeastern Nevada to 6,500 across central Nevada,” stated the National Weather Service. “Generally one half to around an inch of snow is expected where temperatures are slightly cooler and in higher elevations by Wednesday morning.”

The next chance of rain and snow arrives Friday and continues into the weekend, with highs in the mid-40s.

