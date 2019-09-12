ELKO – Monster truck madness is returning to Elko this Saturday at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
“The Monster Truck Insanity Tour will turn the Elko County Fairgrounds into a battleground with one huge show on Saturday, featuring Bigfoot,” Live a Little Productions posted on their Facebook page. “Come check out these awesome monsters compete in tailgate dragging, straight up wheelie contests, heads up Chicago style racing, and insane car crushing, mud flinging free style.”
The lineup of mega-vehicles also includes Captain USA, Marauder, Sniper, Monster Trakker and Monster Bus.
“Last year it was sold out,” said J.T. Taravella, Elko Fairgrounds manager. “We had to turn away about 200 people.”
According to Taravella, he and several assistants will help build jumps for the monster trucks once the team comes into town.
“First we have to flatten down the arena,” he said. “Then we put visqueen down and bring in about 30 dump truck loads of dirt.”
This is done to protect the arena turf which is designed for horse and livestock use.
Taravella said about 20 trucks are coming in for drag races, which will take place on the racetrack.
“The big, powerful, off-road vehicles line up two trucks at a time and race down the track,” he said.
The Monster Bus is expected to be available for rides before and after the show, as well as during intermission.
A pit party autograph session will take place at 5:30. Everyone with tickets is welcome to attend the party.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at T-Rix Bike Shop or by visiting https://livealittle.regtix.com/tickets.
