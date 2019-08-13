ELKO – A Montello man was arrested Friday on multiple charges related to child abuse and lewdness with a girl under the age of 18.
Wade T. Shupe, 48, was arrested at 12th and River Streets Aug. 9 on one count of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of coercion, both category “B” felonies.
He was also charged with 10 counts of open or gross lewdness, a category “D” felony.
According to court documents, a female alleged that starting in 2014, Shupe had “committed numerous acts of sexual conduct upon or with [the victim] against her will which gradually grew in severity.”
The victim told an Elko County Sheriff’s detective that Shupe started with cuddling and kissing, which led to inappropriate touching and conduct “that she did not want or invite.” She also alleged that Shupe would choke her or use force to make her comply.
She told investigators that the incidents occurred between February 2014 and September 2016.
The court documents also stated that Shupe had been convicted of open or gross lewdness in Elko District Court on Nov. 9, 2001.
Shupe was booked on $150,000 bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.