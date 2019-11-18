Month-long dry spell may be near end

ELKO – After a full month of no measurable precipitation, Elko could see both rain and snow this week.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20 to 40 percent chance of scattered rain and snow from Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

Total amounts over the period are not expected to exceed a quarter-inch, however.

The last measurable amount of rain to fall in Elko was on Oct. 19.

After a wet winter and spring followed by a dry summer, Elko is already seeing a precipitation deficit for the water year that began Oct. 1.

The normal amount by this point in November is 1.4 inches. Elko has seen only .13 of an inch — all of which fell on a single day, Oct. 19. November also has been abnormally warm, with highs climbing from 57 to 68 degrees every day so far.

Those pleasant days will give way to much cooler temperatures starting Wednesday.

The weekend forecast calls for dry and sunny weather but with seasonable highs in the mid 40s.

